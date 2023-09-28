U.K.-based Everrati has added another EV conversion to its portfolio.

The company already offers electric conversions of the 964-generation Porsche 911 and certain Land Rover models, and has partnered with Superformance on an electric Ford GT40 replica. Now it’s installing electric powertrains in the W113 Mercedes-Benz SL, known as the Pagoda for its distinctive roof shape.

Everrati EV conversion for Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda

As with its other conversions, Everrati developed the powertrain for its electric SL in-house. Hardware includes a 3-phase AC motor, single-speed gearbox, and components that allow for regenerative braking. Output is 300 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, getting the SL from 0-60 mph in an estimated 7.0 seconds, and to a top speed of 124 mph. Everrati claims both numbers are close to the stock gasoline SL.

A 68-kwh battery pack affords an estimated 200 miles of range. Despite the addition of the pack, Everrati claims the weight and weight distribution of its electric conversion are close to a stock SL.

Everrati EV conversion for Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda

According to Everrati’s website, the company will work with “Mercedes-Benz specialists” for restoration of donor cars. The company also claims the electric conversion is completely reversible, so owners can reap the potentially higher value of a factory-spec car should they decide to sell their SL.

Everrati hasn’t discussed pricing, but some of the company’s other builds can be quite expensive. It previously quoted prices of around $225,000 for a Land Rover Defender conversion and $280,000 for a Range Rover—not including taxes and the cost of a donor vehicle. Several other companies offer electric conversions of classic cars, but few could be described as affordable. And Everrati appears to be the only one specializing in SL Pagoda EV builds.

