The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro will feature Fox Shocks and rear disc brakes.

An Instagram post went live Tuesday on Toyota’s official account showing a Fox shock with a small remote reservoir and a rear brake disc, a feature still not offered on the current-generation Tacoma, which continues with rear drum brakes.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro teaser

Toyota first teased the TRD Pro trim earlier in April, following an initial tease of the redesigned 2024 Tacoma in March. This will mark the first true redesign of the Tacoma in ages, as some parts of the truck are more than a decade old. They’ll be replaced by components from the full-size Tundra, including a shortened version of that truck’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform (which also underpins the LC300 Land Cruiser that’s not sold in the U.S.) and, judging from leaked patent drawings, some similar-looking sheetmetal.

Teaser for 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The returning TRD Pro model will be joined by a new Tacoma Trailhunter aimed at overlanding. Toyota announced the Trailhunter trim in November, stating it would proliferate across the automaker’s truck and SUV lineup. The teaser showing a Trailhunter-specific bumper from off-road accessories company ARB revealed the Tacoma will be the first Trailhunter model.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter teaser

Toyota also previously confirmed the 2024 Tacoma will get a hybrid powertrain option. Base Tacomas are expected to have a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and an 8-speed automatic from the Highlander crossover SUV, but mounted longitudinally instead of transversely. The TRD Pro and other high-end trims will add a single electric motor to the turbo-4 powertrain.

The redesigned Tacoma will serve as the basis for a new 4Runner SUV, arriving sometime after the pickup. An electric Tacoma will eventually join the lineup as well.

