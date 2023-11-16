Kia on Thursday revealed its updated 2024 Sorento at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show.

The popular three-row midsize SUV has taken on a new look clearly inspired by Kia’s larger Telluride, and for the first time buyers will be able to choose a rugged X-Pro variant.

Sales start in the first quarter of 2024, but only gas powertrains will be available initially. The current Sorento will stick around in hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) guises, and the updated Sorento with the electrified powertrains will arrive later in 2024 to replace it. The updated Sorento HEV and Sorento PHEV will arrive as 2025 models.

The Sorento’s gas powertrains are unchanged for 2024. The base 2.5-liter inline-4 keeps the 191-hp rating of the current model, while the available 2.5-liter turbo-4 keeps a 281-hp rating. The naturally aspirated engine comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the turbocharged engine scores an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard in most grades, but all-wheel drive is available.

2024 Kia Sorento 2024 Kia Sorento

Kia hasn’t mentioned if the electrified powertrains will be altered, but the current Sorento HEV comes with 227 hp and the current Sorento PHEV with 261 hp. Both rely on a 1.6-liter inline-4 for the internal-combustion component of their electrified powertrains.

The new X-Pro variant is aimed at fans of light off-roading and comes with 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, plus unique front and rear fascias, and a few interior touches, one of which is open-pore wood trim. It comes standard with the turbocharged engine and benefits from increased towing. Kia quotes up to 4,000 pounds for the towing capacity. It also gets a center locking differential for its all-wheel-drive system. A less-hardcore X-Line features most of the same features as the X-Pro but sticks with 20-inch wheels and conventional tires.

Like the exterior, the interior of the updated Sorento has been given a major revamp. A display joining a digital gauge cluster (4.3 inches standard and 12.3 inches available) and infotainment screen (12.3 inches) sits on the dash. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range, as are 10 electronic driver-assist features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and support for intersections. A highway-assist feature is available. It can control a vehicle in a single marked lane and includes support for automatic lane changes.

Pricing information will be announced closer to next year’s market launch.

