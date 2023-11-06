The Honda Ridgeline has undergone a round of updates for the 2024 model year and among the changes is the addition of a TrailSport grade. It’s the second round of updates for the current generation of Honda’s midsize pickup truck, which arrived for 2017 and was given its first update for 2021.

Revealed on Monday, the 2024 Ridgeline starts sales this winter and will also bring revised styling and technology updates in the cabin.

Though the Ridgeline features a car-like unibody design instead of a body-on-frame design favored by off-roaders and used in most pickups on sale in the U.S., its TrailSport grade should deliver some off-road usability thanks to some key upgrades. These include suspension tuned to deliver more articulation, 18-inch wheels with 245-size General Grabber All-Terrain Sport tires, and steel underbody protection covering the oil pan. Some of those updates also appear on the related Passport TrailSport for 2024.

The Ridgeline’s standard all-wheel-drive system can also control the level of torque between the front and rear axles, and between the rear wheels. The pickup also comes with a drive mode selector with modes for sand, snow, mud, and paved roads.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

Styling tweaks made to the 2024 Ridgeline are subtle but one that stands out is the pickup’s name stamped on the tailgate. Once again the tailgate is capable of folding flat or opening to the side like a conventional door.

Unique styling touches on the TrailSport include a more rugged grille design, black and gray accents, and model-specific five-spoke wheels. The TrailSport is also available with a unique exterior paint finish called Diffused Sky Blue, as shown here. Unique touches extend into the cabin of the TrailSport where buyers will find orange contrast stitching and TrailSport logos.

All 2024 Ridgelines will come with a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster and an enlarged 9.0-inch infotainment system as standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard and joined by a new center console design which incorporates a wireless phone charger. A selection of electric driver-assist features are also standard across the range. These include forward-collision warnings, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. A rear-seat reminder is also standard.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

Honda hasn’t revealed details for the 2024 Ridgeline’s powertrain, though the automaker said the vehicle can carry a payload of 1,583 pounds and tow up to 5,000 pounds, which are the same figures for the current 2023 model. The 2023 Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 280 hp and is mated to a 9-speed automatic.

Production of the Ridgeline is handled at Honda’s plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

