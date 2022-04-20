CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York State works to get more drivers to buy electric vehicles, the state is trying to improve availability of car charging stations. New high-speed charging stations are now available at Stewart’s in Clifton Park and Latham.

One electric vehicle owner is excited about the new chargers.

“It’s so convenient to have them nearby,” Lori Sievers said. “Usually, you’re going to be charging your car at home, but you’re gonna need to charge it when you’re on the go.”

The chargers are high-speed meaning drivers can be ready to go in as little as 20 minutes.