ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Which used car can stretch your dollar the farthest and travel the longest? iSeeCars released a new report looking at which used cars can do just that, ranking different used SUVs, minivans, sedans, electric vehicles, etc. for a broader scope.

“Although used car pricing is slowly dropping, it remains near record levels, putting a serious financial pinch on first-time buyers or used car shoppers needing to replace their current vehicle,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for iSeeCars.com in their new report. “And new vehicle pricing is simply unrealistic for many consumers. But we now know shoppers can buy a 10-year-old car that costs substantially less than 1-5 year-old used models, yet these vehicles still have 80,000 or more miles of life left in them. Some, like the Toyota Prius, Toyota Avalon, and Honda Ridgeline, have more than 125,000 miles to go. And all of these top 20 cars provide a potential lifespan above 200,000 miles.”

iSeeCars‘ report looked at over 2,000,000 cars to gauge which models are priced the lowest, and offer the longest remaining lifespan, giving a consumer the best bang for their buck. As for the best 10-year-old used cars for the money in Albany, iSeeCars ranks the top five as follows:

Graph via iSeeCars

As for the top five best-used SUVs for the money, not just in Albany, iSeeCars ranked the following which offers family flexibility, with most available with all-wheel drive to operate more comfortably in treacherous weather.