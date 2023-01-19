ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What’s worse than heading home from a long day at work, just to sit in rush-hour traffic? If you’re an Albany commuter, the good news is the time you spend in rush-hour traffic could be worse. According to a report from CoPilot, Albany commuters lose the 10th least amount of time in rush hour traffic among 80 of the country’s biggest metros. A WalletHub report also found that New York drivers rank in the top half of the share of rush hour traffic congestion.

CoPilot says that the average Albany commuter will spend an extra 9.2 minutes on the road daily due to rush-hour traffic, totaling 38.2 hours annually. Their report finds Albany commuters spend 3.1 minutes on the road for their morning commute, and 6.1 minutes on the way home.

CoPilot’s report also found that after steadily rising since 2010, the average commute time decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic. They also found that nearly 70% of commuters drive alone, 18% work from home, with less than 10% carpooling, taking public transportation, or finding other means of getting to work.

The report found that commuters in the following metro areas spend the most time in rush-hour traffic:

New York-Newark-Jersey City Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Urban, Honolulu Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Baton Rouge, Louisiana

As for WalletHub’s report, they ranked the best and worst states to drive in, with New York ranking at 32. They found New York among the safest states to drive at seven, and among the easiest to find transportation or vehicle maintenance at three. However, New York ranked near the bottom when it came to the cost of ownership and maintenance, at 46, as well as traffic and infrastructure at 47.