As automakers begin ramping up electric vehicle production, consumers want to know if EVs can consistently hit more than 300 miles of range

(Our Auto Expert) — Are consumers interested in buying and driving electric vehicles? The number one concern still stems from range anxiety. Meaning Can I get from point A to point B on only electric battery power?

I was able to review the 2022 Kia EV6 and I put it to the test. We’ve driven nearly 300 miles from Nashville Tennessee to Atlanta Georgia. The electric takeover is coming soon, so I needed to find out if this EV can make it the total distance.

Starting in Nashville, we left with only a 86% charge, and by the time I got down to 49%, we needed to stop. The trip was planned around using Electrify America power stations, the EV6 makes special tones when you’re getting close to the charging facility.

What’s most unique about Electrify America and its charging station. It shows you immediately how much time will be left until you get to 80% in our case when we rolled in with only 49% the station told us it would be at 80% in only 16 minutes.

I only had about an hour left to get to Atlanta and was cruising at 83 miles an hour. I still had 157 miles of range left, which was plenty.

When I finally made my way to my final destination in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. I swapped out the Kia EV6 for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The total distance from Nashville to Peachtree Corners is 268 miles. I had to charge once and it only took me 16 minutes to do it.

Once in the Ioniq 5 and after I changed my clothes. I had to attend a quick meeting, grabbed a snack. Then I turned around to go right back home.

When I entered the final part of the drive, I got to the halfway point in Manchester, Tennessee, with only 22% battery capacity. I have to get it to at least 80% before I can get it back home. The average consumer who doesn’t have access to a high-powered charging station. Is going to have to rely on charging it home. The vehicle does come with its own charging cable that plugs into your wall. However, a major downside is that it will take you about 24 hours to get to 100%

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and EV6 performed incredibly well, but it’s truly going to come down to the charging infrastructure to make electric vehicles sustainable here in the United States. Giving people flexibility on how and when they charge.

The EV6 starts under $53,000 and the Ioniq 5 under $55,000