Advertise With Us

Our sales and marketing professionals at NEWS10 ABC and FOX23 will assist you in planning a multi-media strategy customized for your business.
We are the local ABC and FOX affiliate out of Albany, NY, and offer our clients top rated programming, local news, and 24/7 news, weather, and information online at news10.com. and on our mobile sites. Let our Digital experts help you with the development and management of your online marketing needs. We offer an array of services; Email Marketing, Social Media, Premium Mobile, SEM, SEO, Google, YouTube and more! The combination of television, online and mobile increases the effectiveness of your message and brands your business in the minds of potential customers.
OUR GOAL IS TO HELP YOU REACH YOURS!
We are ready to go to work for your business. If you would like to talk with us about your advertising needs please contact Jerry Brehm by email jbrehm@news10.com or feel free to contact any of our sales team.
Jerry Brehm
General Sales Manager
jbrehm@news10.com
Mike Bruno
National Sales Manager
(518) 433-4242
MBruno@news10.com
Mary Cunneen
Sales Promotions Manager
(518) 433-4232
MCunneen@news10.com
Jennifer Moen
Digital Sales Manager
(518) 429-2698
JMoen@news10.com
WTEN SALES TEAM
Melissa Mangona
Local Sales Manager
(518) 433-4243
MMangona@news10.com
Kelly Cunningham
Account Executive
(518) 433-4246
KCunningham@news10.com
Suzanne Guy
Account Executive
(518) 433-4259
SGuy@news10.com
Tracy Santos
Account Executive
(518) 433-4252
TSantos@news10.com
Annette Quarrier
Account Executive
(518) 429-2697
AQuarrier@news10.com
Mary Munafo
Account Executive
(518) 433-4249
MMunafo@news10.com
Cindy Sieber
Account Executive
(518) 433-4255
CSieber@news10.com
Wendy Kahn
Account Executive
(518) 433-4248
WKahn@news10.com
WXXA SALES TEAM
Scott Collins
Local Sales Manager
(518) 433-4224
scollins@Fox23news.com
Doug Haight
Account Executive
(518) 433-4245
dhaight@news10.com
Kathy Mahoney
Account Executive
(518) 433-4294
KMahoney@fox23news.com
Amanda Fortune
Account Executive
518-433-4296
AFortune@Fox23news.com
Brittany Drahos
Account Executive
518-433-4279
BDrahos@Fox23news.com