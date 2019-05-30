About NEWS10 ABC / FOX 23

WTEN-TV began operations on October 14, 1953, as WCDA, Channel 41. The original transmitter was located in Herkimer and the studios were located in East Greenbush, NY.

In November of 1954, WTEN became Capital Cities’ first television station. In 1957, the station switched to Channel 10. In 1963, the studio was moved to Albany and the transmitter to its current location in the Helderberg Mountains in New Scotland, NY.

In 1978, the station switched its network affiliation from CBS to ABC.

In 1989, the station was purchased by Young Broadcasting of Albany, Inc. The company also owns and operates a satellite station in Adams, MA., WCDC Channel 19. WCDC’s Transmitter is located on Massachusett’s Mount Greylock.

On October 26, 2011, WTEN officially became known as NEWS10 ABC and was converted to high definition TV.

In 2017, the station was purchased by Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

WTEN is an ABC television network affiliate in the nation’s 59th largest market, serving Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga and surrounding communities. Altogether, the station’s total viewing audience consists of more than 500,000 households (1.3 million people). A total of 14 counties are served, 12 of which are in Upstate NY, one in Vermont and another in Massachusetts.

The major focus for WTEN is NEWS10 ABC. NEWS10 ABC reports to you weekdays, beginning at 4:30 a.m. with NEWS10 in the Morning, followed by NEWS10 at Noon and NEWS10 at 4:00 p.m. Additional news coverage is provided at 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.

In December 2013, NEWS10 ABC began providing various services to FOX23. As a result, the station is able to provide 10 hours per day of news Monday to Friday between the two stations. NEWS10 ABC on FOX23 can be viewed at 10 p.m. on WXXA throughout the week.

NEWS10 also delivers five hours of news on weekends, with shows at 6:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 9 a.m., 6:00 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.