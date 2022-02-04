Olympic speedskater on mental health: It’s OK to struggle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the biggest stories of the Tokyo Games was American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to put her mental health first and pull herself out of the competition. It sparked a meaningful conversation about mental health.

It’s an issue short track speedskater Ryan Pivirotto is all too familiar with.

It should have been a career highlight — Pivirotto made his first Olympic team four years ago. He was an alternate in Pyeongchang but never got to compete.

“It’s such a huge boost of serotonin, happiness and experience,” Pivirotto said. “But not being able to compete, not being able to represent the U.S. … it really affected me in a harsh way.”

Pivirotto said he struggled to stay motivated. There were days he forced himself to go to practice.

“I didn’t want to be at home, eating potato chips and playing video games. I had already put on weight, and I needed to get up and do something,” he said. “I know that if I sat at home doing absolutely nothing, feeling sorry for myself, I would have just quit right there.”

If he had, he would be living with regret.

“I would have had a lot of regrets. Like the stereotypical dad in the movies, the dad that was a high school hotshot, and regrets not going for it — that kind of person,” he said.

Instead, Pivirotto is one of two men who qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing, leaving no doubt that he will compete.

While he cherishes the chance to compete under the rings, Pivirotto also knows it wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t received some help. When the post-Olympic depression hit, he started talking to a therapist.

“It really is hard to ask for help because I think a lot of it has to do with your ego and not wanting to accept that this is where you are at,” he said. “It’s OK to struggle. It’s OK to be down. If you realize that is where you are at, you can start to prepare yourself to get better.”