Web Extra: Where’s Waldo? Hiding in downtown Saratoga Springs!

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Where’s Waldo? Right in the heart of Saratoga Springs!

The famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs will be hiding in local businesses and community organizations throughout downtown this July.

The scavenger hunt was set up by Northshire Bookstore Saratoga with the help of the book’s publishing company.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, including the prizes up for grabs, call the bookstore: 518-682-4200.

To get started! Their address is: 424 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866