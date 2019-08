SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ready to hope onto the Saratoga Springs Summer Trolley? Here’s what you need to know!

The two-hour tours runs from July 28, 2019 – August 28, 2019. Pick-up and drop-off location: Broadway, at the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center, 297 Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

Sundays at 11:00 AM

Mondays at 1:00 PM

Tuesdays at 1:00 PM

Wednesdays at 11:00 AM

Reservations: $22.00 per person

For advanced reservations and for more information, please call (518) 587-3241