SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitney Draw was Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to determine the post-position each horse starts in for the 95th running of the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Stakes on Saturday, August 6. You can watch the draw in the player above.
The Whitney Stakes is Race 10 and is set to go off at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Horses running
- Post position 1
- Horse: Americanrevolution
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm
- Post position 2
- Horse: Hot Rod Charlie
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill
- Owner: Boat racing, Gainesway Stable, Roadrunner Racing, William Strauss
- Post position 3
- Horse: Zoomer
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Mark Casse
- Owner: Gary Barber
- Post position 4
- Horse: Olympiad
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Owner: Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LNJ Foxwoods
- Post position 5
- Horse: Happy Saver
- Jockey: John Velasquez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: Wertheimer and Frere
- Post position 6
- Horse: Life is Good
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm