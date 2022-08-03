SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitney Draw was Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to determine the post-position each horse starts in for the 95th running of the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Stakes on Saturday, August 6. You can watch the draw in the player above.

The Whitney Stakes is Race 10 and is set to go off at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Horses running

  • Post position 1
    • Horse: Americanrevolution
    • Jockey: Luis Saez
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    • Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm
  • Post position 2
    • Horse: Hot Rod Charlie
    • Jockey: Flavien Prat
    • Trainer: Doug O’Neill
    • Owner: Boat racing, Gainesway Stable, Roadrunner Racing, William Strauss
  • Post position 3
    • Horse: Zoomer
    • Jockey: Joel Rosario
    • Trainer: Mark Casse
    • Owner: Gary Barber
  • Post position 4
    • Horse: Olympiad
    • Jockey: Junior Alvarado
    • Trainer: Bill Mott
    • Owner: Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LNJ Foxwoods
  • Post position 5
    • Horse: Happy Saver
    • Jockey: John Velasquez
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    • Owner: Wertheimer and Frere
  • Post position 6
    • Horse: Life is Good
    • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    • Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm