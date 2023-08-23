SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the Travers Stakes happening this weekend, local businesses are preparing to see a boost in sales due to the influx of tourists.

Mother Susan Arthur from Buffalo and her and daughter Danielle Hennessy from St Louis make a habit of coming to Downtown Saratoga to shop, whenever they visit Lake George.

“I think that the stores are all unique, local businesses, unique items that you won’t find in big box, stores, or anything like that. So that’s why I like it because there’s always something unique” said Arthur.

“When you think of Saratoga, you think of the race track. But I think there’s a lot of hidden corners. The shops like my mom said have a lot of unique stuff so I can find stuff here that no one when I go back to St. Louis no one else is gonna have” said Hennessy.

The pair was visiting Lifestyles, one of three shops owned by Heidi Owen West, Vice President of the Downtown Business Association in Saratoga Springs. West telling me the importance that the track and SPAC have on her business.

“For August alone I’m up 30 percent, compared to last year, and last year was a phenomenal year. So you know ever since 2020 it’s been building and the numbers have been fabulous.”.

For souvenir shops, like Impressions, Travers weekends brings a huge tourism boost, which means big sales.

“So track season is our Christmas in the summer. That’s when we do the majority of our business for the entire year. and Travers weekend, especially the Sunday after Travers is one of the busiest days of the year for us” said Maddy Zanetti from Impressions of Saratoga.

Zanetti says Travers weekend even out does black Friday because merchandise is sold at a discounted price on the post Thanksgiving holiday. Her shop stays open especially late to attract the nightlife crowd which is boosted by the track and SPAC events.

Both small business owners urged visitors and residents alike to come out and support.

“It’s important to have anyone who’s visiting an area to stop into the small businesses, enjoy with the towns have to offer and explore it”, said Zanetti.

“Come on down to downtown Saratoga springs come to track, the track, come to spec, we are ready our doors are open” Owen West added.