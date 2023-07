SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The artist behind this year’s Travers poster took time to meet with fans on Friday. The artist of the “Glory Road” poster is Greg Montgomery.

The signing took place at the Impressions of Saratoga. The poster was inspired by the trees along the path the horses take from the stables to the paddock.

This year’s poster is the 37th in the long running series of pieces.