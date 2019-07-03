Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Gov. Cuomo signs bill allowing release of Trump’s state tax returns
Top Stories
Man’s body found with more than 100 dog bites
Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court after sex trafficking arrest
Deutsche Bank cuts mark end to failed bid for global scale
WURD: Major traffic advisory in Latham; Calls made to look harmless may actually be robocalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Track Star of the Day
Sponsored by:
Download our news app