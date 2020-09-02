Tiz The Law draws post position 17 in Kentucky Derby Draw

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisville, K.Y. — Tiz The Law has his post position.

The Sackatoga Stables horse had to wait until the very end, but the odds-on favorite received post position 17 in Tuesday morning’s Kentucky Derby draw.

Tiz The Law was given 3-5 odds on the morning line for the grade one Kentucky Derby that will feature 18 horses.

The derby will run this Saturday, September 5th, with a post time of 7:02 P.M.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga