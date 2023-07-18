Last summer John Imbriale announced he was retiring as the New York Race Association’s (NYRA) full-time race announcer. He now focuses on calling races at Belmont Park.

This track season brings a new voice to the Saratoga Race Course announcer booth. Frank Mirahmadi has taken the reigns. He is no stranger to calling big stakes races, even giving the stretch call at the Spa. Meteorologist Jill Szwed sat down with Mirahmadi ahead of his very first race call as the official voice of the Saratoga Race Course.