Tableside at the Track: TLC’s Polish Water Ice

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s so much to enjoy at the Saratoga Race Course! From lobster rolls to gourmet mac & cheese, the track is also a paradise for foodies looking to enjoy some local cuisine.

For those in search of a sweet treat to beat the heat, our first stop takes us to TLC’s Polish Water Ice.

Located near the Grandstand by the Fourstardave, you’ll find the food truck serving sweet treats.

What is Polish Water Ice? Differing from Italian Water Ice, Polish Water Ice is a creamy soft-serve water ice treat that is 100% fat free, 100% cholesterol free and 100% dairy free. But if ice cream is your thing, they have soft-serve ice cream cones with sprinkles.