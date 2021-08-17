Tableside at the Track: Shake Shack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hungry for a juicy burger at the Saratoga Race Course? You can find one of the most affordable options at Shake Shack!

Fans of the franchise will know its location inside the track as the only Shake Shack in the Capital Region.

On the menu you’ll find their classic options including their single and double ShakeBurger, crinkle fries, frozen custard shakes and flat-top dogs.

If you’re looking to indulge, the ‘Sloppy Track’ shake is a Saratoga exclusive: vanilla frozen custard blended with salted caramel and chocolate. The location is only open on race days.

