Tableside at the Track: East Coast Street Tacos

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  If you’re looking for a deal at the Saratoga Race Course, look no further than the backyard. For $25, you can grab a delicious meal and drink at East Coast Street Tacos.

With two locations in Brooklyn and Queens, East Coast Street Tacos is bringing its Latin American-inspired street food to the track this summer.

What’s on the menu? Guacamole, tacos, fresh juices and churros.

If you’re looking for a refreshing beverage to cool down, try their passion fruit juice.

