Siro’s Restaurant reopening again under new management

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siro’s, an iconic upscale restaurant, is making it’s return under new management.

“Everyone from all over the world comes here,” said Siro’s General Manager Kevin Decker.

Siro’s Restaurant, a track season staple since 1945, is reopening for their annual Siro’s Cup. Their six week sprint starts on July 14, the night before the season starts at Saratoga Race Course.

NEWS10’s John Gray will be at Siro’s Cup to catch all the action.

“We haven’t seen them. It’s been two years and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Jake Spitalny.

Siro’s is under their fifth management team in a decade. The new owners are Jake Spitalny and his father Peter.

“We certainly have a tall task ahead of us, but we are really excited about it,” said Spitalny.

After a year being closed, Decker says some hard earn money, sweat and tears went into giving the place a face lift. The renovations included new ceilings, flooring, a brand-new outdoor stage, and more patio space.

“When the women walk in with their Manolos they don’t have to worry about sinking in the dirt anymore,” said Decker.

“The patio area will be nice and clean with some new drainage out there as well,” said Spitalny.

They are also offering a new menu: a combination of a steakhouse and upscale dining. Spitalny says they will be selling bar food as well such as pizza and items from the raw oyster bar.

Siro’s is only open during race season, and when it came to kitchen staffing, Decker says luckily it wasn’t an issue. A chef and kitchen crew from South Carolina are being brought in, and 30-year maître d’ Michael Stone is back as well.

“We found this gentleman. He’s a premiere chief down in Myrtle Beach. He decided to come up and bring five chefs with him, because you know, in the area now, it’s hard to get any help whatsoever,” said Decker.

Jake and his father Peter are getting ready to cater to a new generation.

“We are trying to promote ourselves to a little bit younger crowd this year and change some of the demographics,” said Spitalny.