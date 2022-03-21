SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets to Saratoga Race Course for the 2022 summer season beginning Wednesday, March 23. The on-sale date marks the first time in three years that visitors can plan ahead for the upcoming season, with the past two summers seeing non-traditional sales cycles. Fans were not able to attend races in 2020, and an expedited sales calendar went alongside the 2021 season.

Full-season ticket plans, which include reserved seating for the entire 40-day meet, will be available for purchase online. Fans can access the Saratoga Virtual Venue seating map to digitally preview their seat location and see a view from their seat before purchasing season tickets.

The 2022 summer meet will open on Thursday, July 14, and end on Monday, September 5. After the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, apart from the final week, when the meet concludes on Labor Day.

“As we celebrate the official start of spring and look forward to the opening of the historic Oklahoma training track in mid-April, we are excited to launch sales for season tickets and season admission passes for the 2022 Saratoga meet,” said NYRA Vice President, Sales, and Hospitality, Kevin Quinn. “This announcement marks a return to our traditional on-sale date for season tickets and is certainly meaningful in representing a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. We hope our fans are as excited as we are to once again be able to plan well in advance to attend Saratoga this summer.”

Season admission passes, which include entry to the track for all 40 days without assigned seats, will go on sale Friday, April 1. Season passes for the grandstand will cost $60 and clubhouse season passes will be available for $85.