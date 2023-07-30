SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the final Saturday before Whitney Day, the slate at Saratoga Race Course served up two premier stakes races: the grade two Jim Dandy Stakes and the grade one Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap.

A rainy day at the Spa created some precarious track conditions that led to both delays and changes in racing surfaces – a number of races switching from the dirt to the turf. But the Jim Dandy – with a $500,000 purse – went off as scheduled. And the result did not disappoint.

Three-year-old thoroughbred “Forte,” a runner-up at the Belmont Stakes in June, sat atop the odds board going in at 3-to-5.

“Forte” was locked in a three-way battle at the top of the homestretch – flanked on the inside by the four, “Saudi Crown,” and on the outside by the five, “Angel Of Empire” – two of trainer Brad Cox’s three horses that were in the five-horse field.

As they came down to the 1/8th pole, neither horse was giving any ground; “Saudi Crown” had a slight lead on the rail. But “Forte” steadily closed the gap, making a push for the lead as the two thoroughbreds broke away late and raced neck-and-neck for the finish line. It was a photo finish, but “Forte” managed to edge out “Saudi Crown” for the apparent victory.

The drama wouldn’t end there, though, as a stewards inquiry put on hold the celebration of trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole. The two waited in anticipation, and angst quickly turned into jubilation when an announcement was made that the results stood, and “Forte” was the official winner of the Jim Dandy Stakes.

“In that moment, I felt the anxiety and the stress of the last four months,” said Repole. “From (Kentucky) Derby-scratched favorite to where we are right now; getting (Forte) back in the winner’s circle was really, really special. We won the race three times. I think we won. Then we won the photo. And then we won the inquiry, so we’re three-for-three in one race. It was special.”

As tense as that moment was, Pletcher remained confident that “Forte” would come out of the inquiry still on top.

“The horse that was second had kind of drifted out all the way down the stretch, and carried us out into about the eight-path,” said Pletcher. “And then they kind of came together to ride at the finish line, so I felt confident. This is such an important race for “Forte” to get back on track. It’s an important prep race for the Travers hopefully. It’s nice to get him back in the winner’s circle.”

“Forte” earned his third stakes victory of the year. “Saudi Crown” placed and “Angel of Empire” hung on in the show position.

That was proceeded by the Vanderbilt in race eight. Trainer William Mott – who turned 70 Saturday – and his four-horse, “Elite Power,” closed as the odds-on favorite of the seven-horse field at 1-1.

As the field raced for home, the six, “Dean Delivers,” and the five, “Gunite,” ran stride-for-stride. “Gunite” managed to create some separation by the 1/8th pole, but that’s when “Elite Power” really found his stride on the outside. It turned into a two-horse race down the final 1/16th of a mile. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. summoned a final burst from “Elite Power,” who edged out “Gunite” to give Mott the ultimate birthday present.

“A great effort on this horse,” said Mott. “I mean, he doesn’t necessarily have to be in favor of an off-track, you know what I mean? He’s a big, strong horse; heavy horse. He handled it well, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be his best surface. When they turned for home, I said, “Gunite’s got the jump on us.” He had the advantage because he turned for home in front; he opened up. Our horse deserves a lot of credit (for) making a big run from off the pace on this kind of surface.”

“Elite Power” has now won his last eight starts dating back to a Maiden Special Weight race at Churchill Downs on June 5, 2022. The final leaderboard ran true to the pre-race odds board. “Gunite” had the second-best odds at 6-5, and earned the place. “Dean Delivers,” at 9-1, entered the race with the third-best odds, and finished in the show position.