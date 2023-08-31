SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The racing community held a moment of silence at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday to honor Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

Sheppard was born into a horse family in Britain and carved out a career as a Steeplechaser. He set the National Steeplechase Association’s wins record with more than 1,200 victories and nearly $25 million in earnings.

He was a staple at Saratoga and won at least one race for 47 straight years. He was inducted into the National Racing Hall of Fame in 1990, and NYRA named one of its two Grade I Steeplechase races after him two years ago.