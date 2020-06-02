Oklahoma training track at Saratoga race course to open to essential personnel

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will open the historic Oklahoma Training Track at Saratoga Race Course for training.

The Oklahoma Training Track and Whitney Viewing Stand will be closed to owners and the public. Access will be restricted to essential personnel duly licensed by NYRA and the New York State Gaming Commission.



The opening of the Oklahoma Training Track was delayed from its traditional mid-April timeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

