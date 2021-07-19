NYRA to honor service members and veterans with Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will pay tribute to the nation’s service members and veterans during Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday. The day will feature free grandstand admission for all U.S. military service members and veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service. Gates open at 11 a.m.

NYRA will welcome local service members and veterans to the winner’s circle for the day’s third race, which will be named in their honor. Additionally, service members from New York State Military Forces, including the New York Army National Guard, New York Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard, will be honored in the winner’s circle following the fifth race for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The New York Racing Association is honored to recognize the service and dedication of the men and women of the United States military,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke. “And this year, we are especially honored to pay tribute to members of the New York State Military Forces for their service and commitment to keeping our communities safe during the pandemic.”