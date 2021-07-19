SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will pay tribute to the nation’s service members and veterans during Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday. The day will feature free grandstand admission for all U.S. military service members and veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service. Gates open at 11 a.m.
NYRA will welcome local service members and veterans to the winner’s circle for the day’s third race, which will be named in their honor. Additionally, service members from New York State Military Forces, including the New York Army National Guard, New York Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard, will be honored in the winner’s circle following the fifth race for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The New York Racing Association is honored to recognize the service and dedication of the men and women of the United States military,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke. “And this year, we are especially honored to pay tribute to members of the New York State Military Forces for their service and commitment to keeping our communities safe during the pandemic.”
NYRA will pay tribute to its own service member and veteran employees with a special ceremony in the winner’s circle following the National Anthem, which will be performed by the local acapella group Racing City Chorus, at 12:30 p.m. The Racing City Chorus will also greet guests upon arrival at the admissions gates and will perform trackside during the afternoon.
The 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6. Racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.
LATEST STORIES
- NYRA to honor service members and veterans with Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course
- Canada to re-open border to fully vaccinated American travelers August 9
- Dow falls 800+ amid worries about global resurgence in COVID-19 cases
- Infant dies from injuries after July 4 assault
- Female surfers overcome sexism’s toll to earn Olympic berth