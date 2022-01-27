NYRA partners with Caesars Sportsbook

Tiz the Law (6), with Manny Franco up, wins the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Stacey Heatherington/NYRA via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), today announced a partnership agreement with the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) establishing Caesars as an official sports betting marketing partner and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series.

In addition, Caesars Sportsbook will partner with NYRA Bets to offer its customers sports betting promos and offers both across the state and on-site at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course, as well as access to VIP hospitality assets for Caesars Sportsbook bettors through the Caesars Sportsbook app’s integration with the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Hospitality assets include premium seating at Saratoga Race Course, the premier summer racing meet in the world.

“This new marketing partnership with NYRA will amplify the Caesars Sportsbook brand to NYRA Bets customers and at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course, two of the most important venues in the sport.” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership to reach horse racing fans and look forward to our involvement with NYRA’s premier thoroughbred racing.”

Originally launched in 2019, the Turf Triple is a series of races contested at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course each with a purse of $1 million and designed to showcase the best 3-year-old turf runners in the world. Beginning this spring, the Caesars Turf Triple will consist of the Grade 1, $1 million Caesars Belmont Derby; the Grade 1, $1 million Caesars Saratoga Derby and the $1 million Caesars Jockey Club Derby.

Caesars Sportsbook was among the first sports betting operators to launch in the Empire State on the day mobile sports wagering went live and benefitted from its relationship with NYRA Bets to reach its online horse racing audience.

Beyond the Caesars Turf Triple, Caesars Sportsbook will be a familiar brand on-site at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course throughout the spring, summer and fall while offering racing fans a variety of marketing activations and promotions.

“Caesars has been a household name in the gaming and entertainment industry for decades,” said Tony Allevato, NYRA Chief Revenue Officer and President of NYRA Bets. “NYRA jumped at this opportunity, and we look forward to deepening this partnership in the future.”

Sports fans across the Empire State can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android and place sports wagers on their favorite sports while earning Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.