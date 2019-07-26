NYRA kicks off countdown to the Travers 1-5-0!

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a press conference, NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke, Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly and more helping to announce the community events leading up to the 150th running of the Travers Stakes on August 24, 2019.

“Travers Day is always a highlight of the summer racing season and this year will be even more memorable as we mark the 150th anniversary of this historic race,” said NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke. “We are excited to partner with the city and community to extend our celebration beyond the track gates and into downtown.”

For a full list of activities planned for the 150th anniversary, visit NYRA’s website.