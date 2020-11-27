NYRA Bets Gift Cards return to Stewart’s Shops for holiday season

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is once again offering Stewart’s shoppers in Saratoga County the chance to buy race gift cards, starting on Black Friday. They say that you can “give the gift of world-class thoroughbred racing this holiday season” with their NYRA Bets gift cards.

The NYRA gift cards are in short supply and will be available only for a limited time, and only at Stewart’s stores in the county. Cards are offered in $50 denominations and are good for funding active and brand new NYRA Bets online accounts.

“We are excited to make these gift cards available as a limited-time holiday offer for horse racing fans who may use them to bet this winter or during next year’s Saratoga meet,” said NYRA Bets President Tony Allevato.

NYRA Bets accounts let you place bets digitally on fall and winter meets at Aqueduct Racetrack and spring meet at Belmont Park, along with hundreds of other racetracks worldwide. The gift cards have no expiration, and can be applied to the Triple Crown in 2021.

The special holiday offering comes in response to the “tremendous reception” to the same gift cards offered exclusively at Stewart’s from mid-July through Labor Day. NYRA says they sold 12,000 cards in about a month and a half.

“Given the enormous success of the NYRA Bets Gift Card Program over the summer, we are happy to extend this offering to our customers through the holiday season,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “It’s a perfect stocking stuffer for any horse racing fan and just one of the many ways that Stewart’s makes your life easier.”

NYRA Bets gift cards must be purchased with cash. Each card includes a unique four-digit PIN that transfers the balance to a NYRA Bets account. Registering for an account is free.