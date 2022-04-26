SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) has announced that NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available for purchase in advance of the 2022 Triple Crown series, which begins with the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7.

After the proven success and popularity of the NYRA Bets Gift Card program during the past two years, NYRA and Stewart’s Shops are expanding the program to offer fans in Fulton and Montgomery counties the ease and convenience of gift cards to bet with NYRA Bets.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards are now available at Stewart’s Shops throughout Albany, Fulton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Warren counties.

“We are happy to continue offering NYRA Bets Gift Cards as a convenience to our customers,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “We proudly support horse racing and making our customers’ lives easier.”

NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available exclusively at participating Stewart’s Shops and may be used to fund both active and new NYRA Bets accounts to bet on the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7; the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21; and the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 11.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stewart’s Shops for the third consecutive year to provide Capital Region horse racing fans with the accessibility and convenience of NYRA Bets Gift Cards,” said NYRA Bets General Manager Matt Feig. “We thank Stewart’s Shops for building on the tremendous success of this partnership by expanding the program to include nearly 180 store locations.”

All NYRA Bets Gift Cards are preloaded with $50 to deposit in a NYRA Bets account. Each card includes a unique four-digit PIN. After purchasing the gift card, fans enter the PIN into their new or existing NYRA Bets account. The $50 will be available immediately to use when betting with NYRA Bets.

There are no processing fees or premiums applied when purchasing or using NYRA Bets Gift Cards, which do not expire. NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available for purchase by cash only; credit cards are not accepted. For a complete list of participating Stewart’s Shops locations, you can visit the Stewart’s website.

Fans who use NYRA Bets Gift Cards to open and fund a new account will earn a sign-up bonus. Registering for a NYRA Bets account is free on the NYRA Bets website.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards can also be used to bet online with NYRA Bets at hundreds of tracks nationwide, including the Belmont Park spring/summer meet, April 28 through July 10, and the Saratoga summer meet from July 14 through Sept. 5.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards will be available at Stewart’s Shops through the conclusion of the Saratoga meet.