NYRA announces on-sale dates for 2021 meet at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced the on-sale dates for all hospitality areas—including tickets for individual days—for the 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, which opened Thursday and continues through September 6.

Fans will have an opportunity to purchase their tickets according to the following timeline:

Grandstand season passes and NYRA Bets Gift Cards will be available for purchase at more than 150 participating Capital Region Stewart’s Shops on June 21. Please visit stewartsshops.com for locations.

Single-day tickets for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and the Stretch will be available via Ticketmaster on June 23 at 10 a.m.

Single-day reservations for tables in the Fourstardave Sports Bar, Miller Lite Picnic Paddock, and the Rail at the 1863 Club will be available via Ticketmaster on June 23 at 10 a.m.

Single-day dining reservations in the Turf Terrace, the Porch, and Club Terrace will be available via Ticketmaster on June 30 at 10 a.m.

Season and weekly ticket plans are currently on sale at NYRA.com/Saratoga. Group hospitality reservations are currently available via email or phone at (844) NYRA-TIX. Tables in the Festival Tent may be reserved via Ticketmaster.

“With less than one month to go until we welcome the return of fans to Saratoga and an unprecedented level of interest in the 2021 summer meet, now is the time for fans to make their plans for the season,” said NYRA Senior Director of Communications Pat McKenna. “We are gearing up for an outstanding season of world-class thoroughbred racing and are excited to welcome back our fans for a summer reunion unlike any other.”

Grandstand season passes will be available for purchase at participating Stewart’s Shops for $50 through July 18. A season pass provides fans with admission to all 40 days at Saratoga Race Course. Season passes do not include reserved seating.

Stewart’s Shops is also the exclusive retailer of NYRA Bets Gift Cards, which are available in $50 denominations and can be used to bet Saratoga Race Course and hundreds of other tracks online with NYRA Bets. NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available at Stewart’s Shops through September 5.

Fans who purchase a Grandstand season pass in combination with a NYRA Bets Gift Card at Stewart’s Shops save $5.