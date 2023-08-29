SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Horse Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) is imposing new rules for horse racing at the Saratoga Race Course after the deaths of two more horses over the Travers Stakes weekend.

The first rule requires all horses to undergo an additional health screening between the time the entry is taken for a race and the race day inspection. For the remainder of Saratoga’s summer meet, the check will be done by a HISA veterinarian to identify horses that may be at increased risk of injury before a race.

Additionally, a newly formed advisory group will thoroughly review both the dirt and turf surfaces before any racing takes place. According to HISA, the goal of these rules is to mitigate any risk of horse fatality.

The New York State Gaming Commission is also reviewing the recent deaths at Travers.

Pat McKenna, the Vice President of Communications for NYRA, sent the following statement about HISA’s safety interventions in Saratoga:

“The health and safety of horses and jockeys competing at NYRA tracks is our highest priority and one that stands above all other considerations. NYRA is strongly supportive of the work HISA is doing here in New York State and throughout the country to enhance safety and protect the integrity of the sport. NYRA welcomes additional veterinary scrutiny of horses at Saratoga Race Course and we are working closely with HISA’s Track Surface Advisory Group to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for racing and training at Saratoga.”