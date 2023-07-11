SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new medical facility opened on Tuesday for the workers who keep the Saratoga Race Course up and running. A ribbon cutting was held for the new Backstretch Clinic, which provides care to the hundreds of employees who work at the track.

It marks the first time that many of them see a physician in the United States. Construction started last summer.

The project was funded by John Hendrickson as a tribute to his late wife, Marylou Whitney, a prominent race horse breeder and socialite who died in 2019.