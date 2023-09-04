SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs helped highlight a pioneer who broke barriers during her career as a jockey.

Cheryl White was the first African-American female jockey in the sport’s history. She earned about 750 wins during her career, which spanned five different categories of racing.

White died in 2019 at age 65. New York Times reporter Sarah Maslin Nir and White’s brother, Raymond White, Jr., wrote the book “The Jockey and Her Horse” about her life and legacy. They held a reading and book signing at the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The book will be released on Tuesday, September 5.