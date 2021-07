SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Marylou Whitney Pavilion for backstretch workers at the Saratoga Race Course was unveiled on Thursday.

The 5,000 sq. ft. facility will replace a tent used by the workers for functions and dinners. The pavilion was built with a $250,000 grant by the state.

In 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the pavilion would be constructed after declaring August 3 Marylou Whitney Day.