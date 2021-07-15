Judge nullifies NYRA suspension of Bob Baffert

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You could see Bob Baffert this summer after a judge nullified a suspension handed down by the New York Racing Association.

NYRA suspended the Hall of Fame trainer after his Kentucky Derby winning horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance.

NYRA responded to the judge’s decision saying Baffert can either elevate or damage the sport of horse racing and that their original decision to suspend him was done to protect the integrity of the sport for the fans, the betting public, and participants.

