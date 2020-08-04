Horse owner Michael Dubb leads charge in child care for backstretch workers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Runhappy Travers Stakes contenders get ready to race for glory this weekend, prominent horse owner Michael Dubb and the Belmont Child Care Association (BCCA) is “Racing for the Children”. Their week-long virtual party kicked off Monday at noon, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 9, with all the proceeds going toward their mission of helping backstretch workers and their children.

News10 ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita spoke with Dubb about the new Saratoga Child Care Center that will open its doors next summer.

