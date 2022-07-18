SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Professor Chaos, also known as “Chaos,” is a beautiful bay gelding who was retired by trainer Kerry Metevier to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) Second Chances Program at Wallkill Correctional near New Paltz. He is 13 years old, was retired in 2016 to the TRF, and has been a wonderful thoroughbred ambassador and teacher at the prison vocational program, officials said.

This summer, “Chaos” has been brought to the TRF Summer Farm in Saratoga Springs, where he will be re-evaluated for soundness and, if cleared, will begin work under saddle. Chaos does have a previous bowed tendon, which is why he is going to be evaluated by the Summer Farm’s veterinarian to ensure he is ready to go after a few years of rest and turnout.

He is very kind, easy to handle, and does well with mares and geldings. His demeanor would be best suited for someone with time to devote to him as he is people-oriented. He’d do best with an intermediate horse handler and rider with experience in thoroughbred care.

He loves the camera and is well aware of how handsome he is. He will need someone who will set and keep personal space boundaries as he likes to be in your “bubble” and space, and loves treats.

For more information, contact Chelsea O’Reilly by emailing info@trfinc.org. Be sure to add a note, saying “Attention: Chelsea O’Reilly.” If you are interested, an application is available on the TRF website.