Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Longtime local FBI investigator retires after putting over 1,000 child predators behind bars
Video
Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says
Johnstown man charged in 2018 crash that killed Trooper VanNostrand
Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 or start of 2021
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Class of 2020 Senior Send-off
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
10 in Toga
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Horse Connection: Icy Girl
Horse Connection
Posted:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:14 PM EDT
Horse Connection
Horse Connection: Icy Girl
Video
Horse Connection: Bold Mon
Video
Horse Connection: Roman's Paradise
Video
Click Below to set up your cable box
No Neighbor Hungry Campaign
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
US senators push for bill to decrease dependence on foreign countries for PPE
Video
Parents of special needs children have concerns about schools reopening
Video
Albany mayor calls for federal aid to local governments
Video
Rensselaer County coronavirus update
NY teachers union requests more guidance regarding positive cases
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Broadalbin-Perth CSD releases proposed reopening plan
Albany County coronavirus press conference for July 31
Video
Statewide deadline for school reopening plans
Video
Queensbury sets path for students to come back to school this fall
Video
Vermont designating September 8 as universal school opening date
More Classroom Progress Report
10 in Toga
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first