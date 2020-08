SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - For the last five years, Daisies and Dahlias Owner Rachelle Thomas has been brightening up the streets of Broadway and beyond, one floral arrangement at a time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she's seen an increase in demand.

"This job really does make a difference like people walk by and tell me how much it brightens up their day seeing the flowers," said Thomas.