Honoring the ‘Queen of Saratoga’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame and more honoring the late Marylou Whitney, as preparation are underway for Whitney Day.

Friday morning, Marylou Whitney was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Her husband John Hendrickson carrying a single pink rose for her.

At the Saratoga Race Course, NYRA renaming the clubhouse entrance to the “Marylou Whitney Entrance” to honor the woman who did so much for the city she loved.

And the City of Saratoga Springs announcing they’ll be renaming Centennial Park after Marylou Whitney.