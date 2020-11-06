History in Bronze: Native Dancer, undefeated at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The bronze statue of Native Dancer and jockey Eric Guerin sits at the top of Congress Park as part of the rededicated Marylou Whitney Park. The bronze statue was placed in the small pocket park in 2015. Marylou Whitney and her husband John Hendrickson commissioned the sculptor by equine artist Gwen Reardon.

“Native Dancer was a great horse. He was a racing immortal,” said Michael Veitch, Historian for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, Thursday. “He was a really fine pick for that honor at the celebration.”

Native Dancer welcomes visitors to Saratoga Springs at the end of Union Avenue and Circular Street.

Native Dancer, also known as the Grey Ghost, was owned by Alfred Vanderbilt and trained by William Winfrey. The Grey Ghost went undefeated at Saratoga in the early 1950s. He won all six of his starts, including the Travers.

