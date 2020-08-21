Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A jockey riding a horse during a race

Code of Honor, with jockey John Velazquez, wins the Travers Stakes horse race Aug. 24, 2019, at Saratoga Race Course. (Coglianese Photos / NYRA / AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association has delayed the first post for Friday’s nine-race card at Saratoga to 2:10 p.m.

Friday’s card includes the $85,000 Skidmore, a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint for 2-year-olds in Race 3.

They are delaying in order to deal with an ongoing technical issue with AmTote, NYRA’s tote system provider.

Friday’s card was slated to begin at 1:10 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga