SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association has delayed the first post for Friday’s nine-race card at Saratoga to 2:10 p.m.
Friday’s card includes the $85,000 Skidmore, a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint for 2-year-olds in Race 3.
They are delaying in order to deal with an ongoing technical issue with AmTote, NYRA’s tote system provider.
Friday’s card was slated to begin at 1:10 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
- Exclusive: Eyewitness News speaks one-on-one with President Trump after Old Forge rally
- Caught on Camera: Warren County Sheriff’s deputy helps two elderly women cross the road
- Weekend wedding must have 50-person limit, court rules
- Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour