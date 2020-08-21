Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour

Code of Honor, with jockey John Velazquez, wins the Travers Stakes horse race Aug. 24, 2019, at Saratoga Race Course. (Coglianese Photos / NYRA / AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association has delayed the first post for Friday’s nine-race card at Saratoga to 2:10 p.m.

Friday’s card includes the $85,000 Skidmore, a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint for 2-year-olds in Race 3.

They are delaying in order to deal with an ongoing technical issue with AmTote, NYRA’s tote system provider.

Friday’s card was slated to begin at 1:10 p.m.

