SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the first “Call to the Post” sounds at Saratoga Race Course on July 14, it won’t be Sam “the bugler” Grossman behind the horn. For the first time at the track, Grossman has been replaced by a father-son duo.

Tony Gambaro, leader of Saratoga Springs powerhouse band “Ten Most Wanted,” will step into the role, with his son Carson as an understudy. Gambaro’s band, known around Saratoga Springs as “The Ten,” plays weddings and private functions in the area regularly. When those require Tony’s attention, his son will step in at the race course.

Carson is likely the youngest to ever blow the bugle at the historic track, at just 21-years-old. He is a recent graduate of Syracuse University.

On opening day, Thursday, July 14, the duo will blow “Call to the Post” side-by-side in their uniforms. The two will then alternate as needed through all 40 days of the 2022 track season.

“We both have big shoes to fill,” said Tony Gambaro, referring to Grossman. “I couldn’t make this up if I tried!”