Dunkin’ to donate coffee to service team at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is donating more than 120 pounds of coffee to the Backstretch Employee Service Team at Saratoga Race Course. The New York Racing Association will present the donation on Monday, September 6 in the winner’s circle after the second race.

Dunkin’ pledged to donate one pound of coffee to the organization based on the total number of wins by the leading owner, trainer and jockey during the 2021 season.

The Backstretch Employee Service Team aids the employees who take care of the horses in the barn area. The organization provides access to healthcare clinics, as well as health and life insurance. Services are free for backstretch workers.

The last day of the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course is Labor Day, September 6.

