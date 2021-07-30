Discovering Saratoga: Zippy Chippy turns 30

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Birthday, Zippy Chippy! In April, he entered the dirty thirty club.

He celebrated the milestone on April 17 at Old Friends at Cabin Creek in Greenfield Center, N.Y. with a big party. In addition to a cake made of carrots and 300 guests showing their love, local students made 80 cards for the beloved loser.

Always by his side is Red Down South, his best friend and bodyguard.

Old Friends at Cabin Creek is open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays 9:00-1:00. They also have tours every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.