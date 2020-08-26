Discovering Saratoga: Women’s Equality Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Palette in Saratoga Springs is hosting special events and highlighting the accomplishments of women on Wednesday.

The socially distanced event, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 8 p.m., will entail panels, activities, voter registration, special guests and more. The event is being streamed online all day long.

“It’s not every day that you can celebrate 100 years of having the right to vote, and I think it’s important to commemorate the event with meaningful conversation and some toasting to women rocking the vote for another 100 years,” says Catherine Hover, owner of Palette. “We’re going to talk about how far we as women have come in the last century and look towards what we can do in the next. Anyone who is interested — man or woman — should be here for it!”

Additional details, including the entire schedule, can be viewed on Palette’s website.

In September, Palette will open its second location in Schenectady.

