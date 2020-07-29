Discovering Saratoga: UPH’s ‘Rock & Pinball’ Exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Universal Preservation Hall opened the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit Part of the Machine: Rock & Pinball. The interactive exhibit showcases rock-themed, playable pinball machines and combines them with artifacts to explore the artistic portrayal of artists and bands.

Checking out the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit at @UPH_Saratoga for @WTEN! One of @DollyParton’s iconic dresses is on display 😍 https://t.co/xzh4nMhsFG pic.twitter.com/mN4stZ7Zt5 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) July 29, 2020

“Rock and roll and pinball have a lot in common. Loud, colorful and rebellious, it was inevitable

that the two would combine to celebrate rock’s icons,” said Karen Herman, vice president of collections and curatorial affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “A number of artists and bands have been immortalized in pinball games. It gives fans another way to experience the energy and power of rock and uniquely connect with their favorite artists.”

Part of the Machine: Rock & Pinball is presented at UPH by Adirondack Trust Company.

Tickets for 90-minute blocks are for sale throughout the two-month run. They will be available for admittance at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day and hours will be extended to include 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. admittance on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available now here.

The event concludes on Saturday, Sept. 26.

